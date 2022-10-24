ATLANTIC — Kadin Michael Schoenfeld, 23, of Atlantic was arrested on Oct. 15 for eluding — speed 25 miles per hour over limit, second or subsequent offense, a class D felony and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.

