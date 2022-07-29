ATLANTIC — Two Atlantic men were charged with Class D felonies for breaking into a home in rural Atlantic and stealing firearms, pellet guns,longblows and more on June 5.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- Fair Royalty Crowned
- Des Moines Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
- Court Report - Criminal - June 14 through July 1
- Area Police Reports
- Court Reports - Criminal - June 14 to July 1
- The 2022 Cass County Fair is underway
- RATSKIN'S RUMBLINGS: 25 years away from home
- Audubon school grounds to lose nearly 60 trees
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.