AUDUBON — With the retirement of Audubon County Assessor Deb Umland on Nov. 30, Deputy Assessor Janell Bluml was a good choice to take over the position.
Bluml had been working in the Assessor’s office and was Deputy Assessor for several years, and, according to state regulations, she was one of only two individuals in the county eligible to be the assessor. The other was the recently retired Umland.
While you only need a high school diploma and a valid driver’s license to work in the Assessor’s office, there is a lot more needed to become an assessor.
She said there were a lot of classes that would need to be taken, and some classes are necessary in order to be eligible to take the test to become an assessor.
Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees won’t help, she said, explaining that there were certain classes you would need to take, just to be able to be eligible for the test.
After Umland retired, and Bluml was promoted, it looked like the department would be down one person, but Bluml said they were really doing well.
Ann Zieger was hired in late summer, and another part time person is awaiting approval.
When Bluml isn’t working in the office she said she likes got go for horseback rides or motorcycle rides, more ways to get out and ride in the country. She also likes to garden and sew.
Bluml is married, and she and her husband Tom have three grown children, two married with kids, “We’ve got grandchildren,” she said.
Umland’s last day was Nov. 30, and Bluml said the county conference board met on Nov. 29, and a member of the examining board recommended her for the job. “The conference board basically appointed me,” she said, adding that her appointment was contingent on approval by the Director of the Department of Revenue. “I haven’t heard on that, yet,” she said.
She likes meeting and talking with county taxpayers, but being able to go out in the country to check on properties was just a special perk for her. “I just love driving out in the country,” she said, “I always have, long before I started here.”
In the office she said she had to make calls and talk to people who come in.
“In Audubon County, the people here are great,” she said.
In the office she really looks forward to meeting more county tax payers, and says she’s “going to try to do the very best she can in her job.”