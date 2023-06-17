ATLANTIC — Timothy Bryan Chupp, of Atlantic, was charged with animal neglect with serious injury or death, an aggravated misdemeanor, has had his charges deferred.
Chupp was charged in the Cass County District Court on Jan. 30 of this year, when it was reported — at about 10:08 p.m. that a dog had been killed and then thrown off Hunt’s Bridge on 585th Street south of Atlantic. A Cass County Sheriff’s office deputy responded, and spoke with individuals on scene, and was told by Chupp that the dog had died of starvation and that he planned to thrown the body off Hunt’s bridge. The deputy located a dog on the iced over river, which was photographed and collected. The deceased dog was taken to the Atlantic Animal Shelter for safe keeping.
The deputy spoke to Chupp about the report at 408 Front Street in Atlantic, where Chupp and the dog had resided. Chupp was asked if the dog belonged to him, and he said that it did. When asked to walk the deputy through what had lead up to the death of the dog, Chupp said he was struggling financially and was not able to provide food for the dog, but was feeding the dog his food, when he could. He said this had taken place over the last three weeks to a month. When asked if he could tell the dog was losing weight, he said he could tell a little, but the dog had thick fur. He said that when he found the dog dead, he took it to Hunter’s Bridge to dispose of it, saying he didn’t know what else to do.
Kris Andersen, Atlantic Code Enforcement Enforcement Officer, and animal control was notified.
Andersen arranged for the dog to be taken to a veterinarian for evaluation, and submitted a report to the police report as it had been caught a few times running at large. On May 13, 2022, it was caught running at large and was evaluated. At that time it seemed to be healthy and weighted 21 pounds. Chupp claimed the dog on May 16, 2022. The dog was again brought to the animal shelter on June 27, 2022, and again seemed healthy, weighing 37 pounds. Chupp claimed the dog on July 6, 2022. When the necropsy was conducted, the dog reportedly weighed 12.2 pounds.
The dog, described as a tri-colored miniature Australian Shepherd was extremely emaciated, and internal organs were shrunk up with no intestinal contents noted. The veterinarian said the canine had to have been deprived of essential nutrients over several weeks time.
Chupp was originally charged on Feb. 20, 2023.
He was arraigned on April 3, 2023; a pre-trial conference was set for April 24, and Jury Trial on May 23. On March 8 Chupp plead not guilty and on April 3 he waived his rights to a speedy trial.
The trial was continued on April 3, and on April 24, Chupp plead guilty to Count 1 Animal Neglect, an aggravated misdemeanor.
His plea was voluntary, but the prosecutor recommended that he be granted a deferred judgement on County 1; would pay a civil penalty of $855. He would be on formal probation for two years, would obtain a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, along not having ownership of any pests specific terms of probation. He was also to pay court costs and court appointed attorney fees.