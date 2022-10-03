PELLA - Central College students build real life experiences while articipating in internships this fall. Allyson Madsen, of Exira, Class of 2022, will work at City of Pella Art Center. located in Pella.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- Court Reports - Small Claims
- Truck strikes house, causes $50,000 damage
- Two southwest Iowa students receiving Butler, Faust scholarships
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM uses big second quarter to roll by Exira-EHK
- Apple Days are coming up at the Orchard!
- PREP VOLLLEYBALL: Trojans pull out 5-set thriller over Harlan
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Rush's 16th, Pellett's 21st pace Trojan girls; boys come in 10th
- PREP FOOTBALL: Trojans to take on Harlan
- Atlantic officer on leave after misconduct, perjury charges filed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.