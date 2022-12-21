Rodney Ryan Nichols, of Gray, was charged with trafficking in stolen weapons, first offense, a class D felony for an offense dated Aug. 3. The charges were dismissed by the court on Aug. 18, 22. A listing of the arrest was included in Audubon County Sheriff’s reports published in the e-edition of the Audubon County Advocate Journal on Dec. 17.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Elk Horn’s Own Toy Story
- Fatal Accident North of Carroll Thursday
- Area Police Reports
- Adair Police Chief Indicted on Federal Gun Charges
- PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic's Casey selected for Shrine Bowl
- Staying safe - and warm - even during a severe winter storm
- Secretary Naig Encourages Ag Census Participation
- COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Iowa Western nails down NJCAA national championship
- VanAernam of Exira re-elected to serve on Iowa State Fair Board
- Longtime Boy Scout leaders retiring from role
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.