On the Docket

Rodney Ryan Nichols, of Gray, was charged with trafficking in stolen weapons, first offense, a class D felony for an offense dated Aug. 3. The charges were dismissed by the court on Aug. 18, 22. A listing of the arrest was included in Audubon County Sheriff’s reports published in the e-edition of the Audubon County Advocate Journal on Dec. 17.

Tags

Trending Food Videos