ATLANTIC - A trial date has been set for Barnes Karnes Narios, an Atlantic man charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D Felony; going armed with intent, a Class D Felony and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor - all from incidents occurring on Dec. 26.
