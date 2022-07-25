State of Iowa versus Tina Ann Binkley SRCR017031 (CASS)
Original charge of theft fourth degree, for an offense dated May 5, a serious misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department on May 27. Law enforcement noted that two women had been caught shoplifting on May 19, and the officer was informed that the same women had been shoplifting on another day, but the store security was unable to identify them at that time. The defendant on that day walked past checkout with $426.26 worth of merchandise that was unpaid for, but the store provided a receipt for the merchandise. Arraignment was set for July 11, pretrial conference for Aug. 1 and trial for Aug. 23. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed July 8.
State of Iowa versus Joline Lucille Reyes SRCR017032 (CASS)
Original charge theft fourth degree, a serious misdemeanor, for an offense on May 5. The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department on May 27. The complaint said two females had been caught shoplifting, and that the defendant had walked past the checkout with $441.52 in merchandise that was unpaid for and the store provided a receipt for. Arraignment was set for July 11, pretrial conference for Aug. 1 and trial for Aug. 23. An order for continuance changed the arraignment date to July 18. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed July 18.
State of Iowa versus Taimichy Ichin SRCR017037 (CASS)
Original charge is domestic abuse assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, for an offense dated June 5. The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department on June 5, and stated that the officer responded to a call of a domestic assault that that occurred. On arrival the wife reported that the husband had scared the children, and had gone into the basement. They went into the basement and saw the defendant drink a beer, and asked if he had a fight with his wife. He said he had pushed his kids, trying to get them to go to bed. He said he pushed and punched his wife. They took pictures of the wife's eye, where a welt was starting to show. The defendant was arrested. An order for arraignment was set for July 7, pretrial conference for Aug. 1 and the trial for Aug. 23. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed June 17. On July 19 the victim filed a letter asking for the case to be dismissed.
State of Iowa versus Michelene Annette Leary SRCR017042 (CASS)
Original charge is driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor, on May 31. The criminal complaint was filed June 8 by the Atlantic Police Department. On May 31 the officer was dispatched to the scene of a hit and run where the parked vehicle had rear end damage. On June 3 the officer got a call from the defendent who admitted to striking the parked car, she said she stopped at a friends house in the area to see if they could take her to the hospital. When the friend did not answer, she left. She said she panicked and left the scene after hitting the vehicle. Arraignment is set for Aug. 22, pretrial conference for Sept. 12 and trial for Sept. 27.