Criminal cases June 1-7
Simple Misdemeanors/Infractions
State of Iowa versus Dan Douglas Christensen (SMMG009237) Original charges: public intoxication - simple misdemeanor; disorderly conduct - loud raucous sound - simple misdemeanor and interference with official acts - simple misdemeanor. Criminal complaints were filed by the Atlantic Police Department on April 28. Plead not guilty on May 3, 2022; Counsel at state expense was set on May 3, 2022; Pre-trial conference was held on May 17, order of disposition was filed June 2, 2022: The public intoxication charge was dismissed by the court; The defendant pled guilty/negotiated or voluntary plea, to the disorderly conduct - loud, raucous noise charge, receiving a fine of $105; and the interference with official acts was dismissed by the court.
State of Iowa versus Sequoiya Ilise Harrison (SMMG009239) Original charges: domestic abuse assault-first offense - simple misdemeanor; assault - simple misdemeanor. Criminal complaints were filed by the Atlantic Police Department on May 2, 2022 for offenses on May 1, 2022; Counsel was appointed at state expense on May 2, 2022, a no contact order was filed that day along with court information - a pre-trial conference was set for May 17 and a trial on June 7. A motion for bond reduction was requested on May 4, and was reduced to defendant released on own recognizance on May 19; A written plea of guilty was filed on June 1, and an order of disposition on June 2. On the count of domestic abuse assault-first offense, on a guilty, negotiated/voluntary plea, the charge was amended to assault.
State of Iowa versus Laura Ann Marie Stogdill (SMMG009243) Original charge: harassment - third degree, simple misdemeanor; Criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department on May 4, 2022 with the defendant to appear on June 7; The victim applied for a no contact order that was filed on May 5; A plea of not guilty was filed on June 7, along with trial information. Pre-trial conference set for July 19; trial on Aug. 2.
State of Iowa versus Talon Jaden Gaines (SMMG009253) Original charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor from an offense dated April 3. The criminal complaint was filed on May 17 by the Atlantic Police Department. The defendant was to appear June 7, and a plea of not guilty was filed that day as well.
State of Iowa versus Eric Sweeter Mark (SMMG009255) Original charges: consumption of alcohol in public place, first offense, on May 23; disorderly conduct - loud, raucous noise, on May 23, both simple misdemeanors. The criminal complaint was filed on May 23, by the Atlantic Police Department. A plea of not guilty was entered on May 23; Counsel was ordered at state expense. Bond was set at $1,000 cash/surety. Trial information was filed, with pre-trial conference set at June 7, trial on July 19. The defendant was to appear on June 7, and a written plea of guilty was entered.
State of Iowa versus Joyus Kosy (SMMG009263) Original charge: domestic abuse assault-first offense for an offense on June 1, a simple misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed on June 2 by the Atlantic Police Department, counsel was appointed at that time. Trial information was filed June 2, with a pre-trial conference on July 19, and trial on Aug. 2.
State of Iowa versus Daniel Warren Duranceau (SMMG009264) Original charge of assault, simple misdemeanor, for an offense dated May 24. The criminal charges were filed on June 2, by the Atlantic Police Department. The defendant is to appear on June 21.
State of Iowa versus Cody Pleis (SMMG009264) Original charge of assault for an offense dated June 3, a simple misdemeanor. The Atlantic Police Department filed the criminal complaint on June 7, and the defendant was to appear on July 12.
State of Iowa versus TK Narios (SMMG009266) Original charge of consumption of alcohol in public place - first offense, a simple misdemeanor, for an offense on June 4. The Atlantic Police filed the criminal complaint on June 7, and the defendant entered a guilty, negotiated/voluntary plea. The defendant was fined.
State of Iowa versus Benser Mark (SMMG009267) Original charge of disorderly conduct fighting/violent behavior for an offense on June 4, a simple misdemeanor. A $300 cash bond was posted on June 6, the criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police on June 7. A plea of not guilty was filed on June 7 and counsel was appointed at state expense that day as well. Trial information was filed June 7, with the pre-trial conference on July 19, and trial on Aug. 2.