Scheduled Traffic June 1-7
State of Iowa versus Gurpinder Singh Hayer, of Modesto, Calif. (STA0047144) Original charge: Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, a scheduled violation for an offense dated March 24, 2022. Ticket filed by Iowa State Patrol on March 25. Defendant pled not guilty. Pretrial conference was May 17, non-jury trial set for June 7. Trial was held and after a full and fair consideration of evidence, the court found the defendant guilty of the charged offense. Defendant shall pay fine of $70 and surcharge/court costs for a total of $135.50
State of Iowa versus Abdallah Jaafar Abdel Latif, of Dublin, Ohio. (STA0047178) Original charge: hours of service violation, for an offense dated March 28, 2022, a scheduled violation. Defendant pled not guilty. Trial information: pre-trial conference May 17, trial on June 7; The defendant filed a petition to plead guilty to the court, the defendant was ordered to pay a $70 fine along with surcharge/court costs totaling $135.50.
State of Iowa versus Kaison Paul Hinton of Adair (STA0047181) Original charge: person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product first offense, a civil penalty, for an offense dated March 30, 2022. Defendant pled guilty, pretrial conference held May 3, non-jury trial was May 17, and the trial was continued to Oct. 11
State of Iowa versus Christofer Ray Hemphill, of Massena (STA0047194) Original charge: Speeding 55 Or Under Zone (1 through 5 Over), a scheduled violation, dated April 3, 2022. The traffic ticket was filed on April 4, by the Cass County Sheriff, defendant was found guilty by the court, and was ordered to pay a fine, plus costs and surcharge, totaling $106.75.
State of Iowa versus Duane A Bloomquist, of Lincoln, Neb. (STA0047266) Original charge: Speeding Over 55 Zone (6 through 10 Over) for an offense dated April 12, 2022, a scheduled violation. Defendant was found guilty by the court, and charged a fine, costs and surcharge for a total of $149.88
State of Iowa versus Jeffrey Harold Meyer, of Cumberland (STA0047282) Original charge: failure to maintain or use safety belts, a scheduled violation, on an offense dated April 18. The traffic ticket was filed on April 18 by the Iowa State Patrol; Defendant was found guilty by the court, and ordered to pay costs, fine and surcharge totaling $175.75.
State of Iowa versus Cesar A Marrufo Marquez, of Hobbs, N.M. (STA0047283) Original charge: Speeding 55 Or Under Zone (11 through 15 Over) a scheduled violation for an offense dated April 16, was found guilty by negotiated, voluntary plea, and charged a fine, costs and surcharges totaling $175.75
State of Iowa versus Kelly Cameron Jackson, of Whitefish Bay, Wis. (STA0047285) Original charge: speeding over 55 zone (11 through 15 Over), a scheduled violation, for an offense dated April 18. The traffic ticket was filed on April 19 by the Iowa State Patrol. The defendant was found guilty by negotiated, voluntary plea, and charged a fine, costs and surcharges totaling $175.75
State of Iowa versus Jennifer A Pickett, of Omaha (STA0047286) Original charge: Speeding Over 55 Zone (6 through 10 Over) a scheduled violation; for an offense dated April 18. The traffic ticket was filed by the Iowa State Patrol, was found guilty by the court and charged a fine, costs and surcharge totaling $149.88
State of Iowa versus John Joseph Kelly, of Las Vegas, Nev. (STA0047301) Original charge: failure to maintain or use safety belts, adult, for an offense dated April 19, a scheduled violation. Defendant was found guilty by the court, and charged a fine, costs and surcharge totaling $175.75