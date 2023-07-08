COUNCIL BLUFFS — Responders were called out twice early Saturday morning to two separate accidents on the interstate, with at least one fatality reported.
At about 6:30 a.m. Council Bluffs Police were called out to an accident involving a semi on fire at about the five mile marker, where they learned on arrival that a pickup truck, traveling eastbound in westbound lanes had collided with a semi head-on, and both vehicles caught on fire.
The accident closed Interstate 80 westbound, while Council Bluffs Special Operations Traffic Investigators were on scene.
The semi driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information on the accident was asked to call the traffic unit at 712-328-44948, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
One person was killed in an accident Saturday morning, between a pick up truck and a motorcycle. At about 7:30 a.m. near the on-ramp to Interstate 80 westbound from Highway 6 responders found the male operator of the motorcycle in the east ditch after he was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. His name is withheld pending notification of family, but authorities said he was from Omaha. The pick up driver, Dustin Harris of Underwood, was not injured.
Reports said the pickup and the motorcycle were entering Interstate 80, headed westbound from Highway 6. As the vehicles prepared to merge, the motorcycle, which was following the pickup rear ended it for unknown reasons, resulting in the cycle hitting the guardrail, causing the rider to be ejected.