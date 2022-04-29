CASS COUNTY — Alison Dorsey, charged with first degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death, has had her trial moved to Pottawattamie County. A change of venue was requested due to publicity about the case.
Judge Amy L Zacharias ruled Wednesday, April 27, that Dorsey’s second trial would be moved to Pottawattamie County for a trial set for June 20. Her first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury was unable to come to a decision.
Dorsey was charged after a child in her care on Oct. 7, 2019 was unresponsive, had difficulties breathing and went limp. CPR was administered, but the child died at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, Neb.