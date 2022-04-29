CASS COUNTY — Alison Dorsey, charged with first degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death, has had her trial moved to Pottawattamie County. A change of venue was requested due to publicity about the case.

Judge Amy L Zacharias ruled Wednesday, April 27, that Dorsey’s second trial would be moved to Pottawattamie County for a trial set for June 20. Her first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury was unable to come to a decision.

Dorsey was charged after a child in her care on Oct. 7, 2019 was unresponsive, had difficulties breathing and went limp. CPR was administered, but the child died at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, Neb.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff.

