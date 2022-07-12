STUART — A Stuart man has submitted a written arraignment and pled not guilty on June 24. His trial, including drug violations and an assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, has been set for Sept. 13.
Clinton Lewis Casteel was involved in an incident at an apartment in Stuart on June 2 at about 9:30 p.m. where multiple individuals had been arguing about a resident there. One witness told officers Casteel came outside and began yelling at him and one of his family members, telling them that they needed to leave the female next door alone. Two witnesses provided both verbal and written statements saying Casteel approached them holding an approximately 6” long knife with a brown handle in a threatening manner. One said that Casteel had told him that he would kill him. Casteel was arrested at the time and transported to the Adair County Sheriff’s office.
Casteel was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, after he was seen sitting in a van that a glass bong was found in. That case was combined with the one including the assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
The pretrial conference will be Aug. 5 at the Adair County Courthouse, with the trial set for Sept. 13. He filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on June 24.