ATLANTIC – Atlantic will be part of a five-team girls' wrestling program starting this coming winter.
The school board, at a meeting Wednesday, approved its part of the cooperative sharing agreement, wherein the CAM School District of Anita will serve as the host school. Besides Atlantic and CAM, participating schools are Griswold, Nodaway Valley of Greenfield and Southwest Valley of Corning.
Superintendent Steve Barber explained that the activities directors of the schools met and decided the agreement was the best way to get enough participation to have a full team.
"It not only helps in tournaments but in practice," Barber told board members. "This is something we're all interested in providing opportunities to be a part of the sport."
Barber added that CAM will host all practices in the wrestling room at CAM Middle School in Massena and hire the coaching staff and volunteer coaches. CAM will be responsible for the head coach’s salary and benefits, while the other four schools will be responsible for an equal share of covering the assistant coach’s salary and benefits. There will be other costs that need to be decided.
Details such as a mascot, team name and a competition schedule, including a possible Friday night tournament are also being worked out. A chaperone or supervisor will probably be needed to transport athletes to practice on a daily basis.