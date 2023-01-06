ATLANTIC — Like to get out and enjoy nature and the outdoors: here’s your chance. The Soiree with the Swans is planned for tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, put on by Cass County Conservation, will be put on at the Schildberg Recreation Area, Lake 4. Those attending can see the swans and possibly other waterfowl at the lake, and there will be 10 minute presentations beginning on the hour at 11 a.m. The last presentation will be at 2 p.m.You will be able to view the swans with viewing scopes and snacks and treats like hot cocoa will be available, free will donations are appreciated, and go towards the care of the swans. Cass County held a Christmas bird count this year, setting a record. There were 1,732 birds were counted. There was also a record number of new species — 37 species — a new record, were counted. Lake 4 birds included bald eagles, trumpeter swans and ducks.
