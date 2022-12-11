SHELBY COUNTY - Ashley Cibic, a former Harlan High School “teacher associate” is facing numerous charges including two felonies, after being accused of having a relationship with a student and buying prescription drugs from an undercover officer.
A letter from the Harlan School District said the relationship with the student did not occur during school hours, or on school property. She was placed on leave after her arrest, and fired once charges were filed.
Cibic, who formerly worked for Harlan High School, is accused with two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, class C felonies, child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and controlled substance violation, a serious misdemeanor, for an incident at the end of October, along with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a class D felony, for an incident in July.
According to court records, in the drug case, Cibic spoke with an undercover deputy in order to purchase pills - hydrocodone, a schedule II narcotic. She arranged to purchase 18 pills for $180 in cash, was interviewed after the sale and was released to go home as her 13 year old autistic son was home alone.
Later she came into the Sheriff’s office to see the deputy, with a baggie containing a yellow pill - cyclobenzaprine - and a blue pill - alprazolam. She thought by acquiring these drugs she could show her ability to cooperate in a pending case. The deputy advised she was still violating the law by acquiring the drugs.
Her arraignment in this case is set for Dec. 19, pre-trial conference is set for Jan. 23 and her trial is set for Feb. 7.
In the second case she was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student, who, when interviewed, acknowledged sexual conduct did occur. Cibic’s phone was also processed and contained pictures with times and dates, showing Cibic and the student in bed.
In this case her arraignment, pre-trial conference and trial is set for the same dates as the drug case.
