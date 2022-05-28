ATLANTIC — Anthony Rey Asay has pled not guilty to felony charges related to a structure fire and assault in Atlantic earlier this month.
He is accused of arson related to a house fire at 106 Cedar Street in Atlantic along with an assault later that day at 1207 Birch Street, where he was taken into custody, after being uncooperative and resisting arrest.
Robert James Engler, Asay’s lawyer, filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on May 25.
His bond has been set at $1,000,000.
He was set to be arraigned June 6 at 9 a.m. A pretrial hearing will be held July 11 at 9 a.m. and a trial is set for July 12 at 9:30 a.m.
Asay is charged with willful injury, causing bodily, a Class D Felony; Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, also a serious misdemeanor, for an offense that took place on May 5.
He is also charged with attempted murder, a Class B Felony; Arson first degree, a Class B Felony and Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor for an offense dated May 4.