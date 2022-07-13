ATLANTIC — Michael Gehling, 20, of Atlantic — charged with attempted murder and willful injury for an incident April 3 — was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison, to run concurrent with prison time from another case including charges of burglary third degree, criminal mischief second degree, theft third degree and violation of probation.
On April 3, Gehling was charged with the attempted murder and willful injury charges after an incident in the vicinity of Sixth and Pine Streets. According to court reports, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mulberry for a stabbing. The victim said Gehling was walking towards him, and had his left hand in his pocket. Gehling struck the victim on the right side, and he fell to the ground. The injury was serious and the victim had to be flown to a trauma center.
In a plea agreement Gehling’s attempted murder charge was dismissed when he plead guilty to a lesser charge of willful injury, a class D felony.
In the earlier incident, Gehling and River Pecha were involved in a burglary at The Bicycle Store at 200 Chestnut on Feb. 5, where a front window was broken out and two bicycles were stolen. Officers were able to follow a blood trail to a residence at 109 Cedar Street where Pecha and Gehling were located, along with the two missing bicycles. Officers estimated the cost of the eight by seven foot glass window at $1,500 and the two bikes at $760. Gehling and Pecha were arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail.
Gehling and Pecha were charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Pecha’s charge of theft third degree was dismissed by the court. Gehling’s deferred sentences, given in March, were revoked.
In the burglary case, Gehling’s earlier deferred judgements were revoked. There were three charges: Count I — burglary third degree, sentenced to two years probation and five years of prison, to run consecutive with time in counts I, II and III; Count II criminal mischief, sentenced to two years of probation and two years of prison and Count III, theft third degree, sentenced to two years of prison and two years of probation.
Pecha was sentenced to five years of prison for a burglary third degree charge, and five years for a charge of criminal mischief second degree, the two counts to run concurrently; a third charge of theft third degree was dismissed.