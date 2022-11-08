ANITA - Anita Fire was called out at about 9:15 a.m. for a grassfire near 690th and Independance Road on Monday morning. No other details are known at this point.
featured
Anita Fire called out to grassfire Monday morning
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Which superpower would you like to have?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Miller Boys earn Eagle Scout Rank
- AMS students selected for Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association
- ALL IOWA EIGHT-MAN DISTRICT 10 FOOTBALL: 3 area players – one from Exira-EHK, two from CAM, earn top awards
- Atlantic Fire called out to fire south of Atlantic
- Court Reports - Small Claims and Criminal Cases
- IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINAL VOLLEYBALL: Riverside fights back but falls to Springville
- No Winner in Powerball Drawing Again; New payout almost $2 billion
- IOWA CLASS A FOOTBALL PREVIEW: AHSTW, Lynnville-Sully will be matchup of unbeatens
- Cass County Polling Locations for the Nov. 8 General Election
- IOWA CLASS A QUARTERFINAL FOOTBALL: AHSTW's bid for UNI-Dome falls short in rain
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.