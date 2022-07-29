ATLANTIC — A trial date has been set for an Anita chiropractor who was charged with third degree sexual abuse. Chad Richard Faaborg, 47, of Exira, will have an arraignment on for Aug. 22, Pretrial conference will be Sept. 12 and trial will be Sept. 27. Also, a no contact order was filed on June 29. According to online court records, on June 16, a patient reported that she had an appointment with Dr. Chad Faabor at his practice in Anita. She reported that during her appointment, Faaborg went under her clothing and fondled her, and performed a sex act on her, without her permission.
On The Docket: Trial date set for Chiropractor accused of sexual abuse
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
