CRESTON – Ryan Kissell, who was hired just months ago by the Nodaway Valley School District as a teacher and to help rebuild the Wolverines’ football program, has been arrested, facing nearly four dozen sex abuse charges in incidents that span a decade.
Kissell, 42, was arrested on 46 charges, according to the Creston News-Advertiser. The newspaper reported he faces 20 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and 25 counts of lascivious acts to a child.
Police reported the abuse began in 2013 and had been ongoing until last month, and that the victim was 12 years or younger for the duration of the assault.
Kissell was hired in May as the head football coach and special education teacher at Nodaway Valley in Greenfield. He had previously been employed by the Creston School District as a teacher and coach in multiple sports at both the middle and high school levels, including high school girls’ soccer.
Both the Creston and Nodaway Valley school districts issued statements following the arrest.
Nodaway Valley superintendent Paul Croghan, in his statement, indicated the district notified parents officials were “aware that one of its staff members was arrested on Aug. 16 arising out of past conduct unrelated to the staff member’s work in the district or district operations. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.”
Creston superintendent Deron Stender said officials in that district were “not aware of any inappropriate involvement with our students and will continue to monitor this closely. We take these allegations seriously and will take necessary action in accordance with the law and district policies.”
Thursday, the Nodaway Valley district announced the head coach for the Wolverines this fall will be Brad Honnold, who serves as varsity wrestling coach. Thad Tussey, Justin Boyd and Josh Christensen will be his assistants.
Kissell was being held at the Adams County Jail without bond until an initial court appearance.