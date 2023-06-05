ANITA - High heat from a structure fire east of Anita was a challenge for firefighters on Sunday, when they responded to a fire at 76748 Fairview Road at about 3:15 p.m.
Fire destroys farm buildings east of Anita Sunday
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Laura Bacon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- COLLEGE REPORT: Reed two-event qualifier at NCAA nationals
- Tivoli Fest: From Aebleskiver to Vikings
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Free fishing weekend is this weekend
- Ryan Hawkins basketball camp is June 12-14
- Area Police Reports
- Three charged after incident in Exira March 31
- Motorcycle accident near Lewis
- State Historical Society of Iowa's mobile museum to visit Pottawattamie County
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic, St. Albert ppd. due to rain
- Burn Ban in Audubon
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.