New Fiction:
Mountain Laurel by Lori Benton
Lori Benton is known for great historical fiction with elements of faith woven into the story. This is the first of the Kindred series set in 1793 on a plantation in North Carolina.
Other new fiction includes:
Shadows Reel (Joe Pickett #22) by CJ Box
The Night Shift by Alex Finlay
Libertie: a novel by Kaitlyn Greenidge
A Country Affair by Debbie Macomber
Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
Along the Rio Grande by Tracie Peterson (faith fiction)
Sunrise by Susan May Warren (large print)
Beyond the Page Bookstore Mystery books 1-7 by Lauren Elliott (paperback fiction)
New Non-fiction:
Deviced! Balancing Life and Technology in a Digital World by Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Deviced! offers a mindful approach to assessing current technology use, breaking bad habits, setting new norms, and re-engaging life with renewed richness and awareness.
Other new nonfiction includes:
Cryptocurrency: all-in-one by Kiana Danial
Tractor Wars: John Deere, Henry Ford, International Harvester, and the birth of modern agriculture by Neil Dahlstrom
Healing: our path from mental illness to mental health by Thomas R. Insel
ACCEPTED!: secrets to gaining admission to the world's top universities by Jamis Beaton
Face the Music: a memoir by Peter Duchin (large print)
For Children:
The Fenway Foul-Up by David Kelly
The Ballpark Mysteries is a new series in the JFE section which is perfect for 2nd/3rd graders who are gaining confidence to read chapter books on their own. We have the first four books.
Other new books for children:
Who sparked the Montgomery bus boycott? Rosa Parks by Insha Fitzpatrick (nonfiction)
How to build LEGO cars by Hannah Dolan (nonfiction)
Chess for beginners by Jon Tremaine (nonfiction)
Dino-Easter by Lisa Wheeler (JE)
Peppa loves St. Patrick's Day by Mark H. Baker (JE)
Interrupting Cow: New tricks for the old dog by Jane Yolen (JER)
Zeus and the thunderbolt of doom (Heroes in training graphic novel book 1) by Joan Holub (JF)
Northwind by Gary Paulsen (JF)
For tweens/teens:
Ain't Burned all the Bright by Jason Reynolds
Jason Reynolds and Jason Griffin had a mind-meld. And they decided to tackle it, in one fell swoop, in about 10 sentences, and 300 pages of art, this piece, this contemplation-manifesto-fierce-vulnerable-gorgeous-terrifying-WhatIsWrongWithHumans-hope-filled-hopeful-searing-Eye-Poppingly-Illustrated-tender-heartbreaking-how-The-HECK-did-They-Come-UP-with-This project about oxygen.
Other new books for tween/teens:
Loyalty by Avi (JT)
Gina and the big secret (Hilo Book 8) by Judd Winick (JT)
The Awakening Storm (City of Dragons book 1) by Jaimal Yogis (JT)
Kamala Harris: first female US Vice President by Laura K. Murray (T BIO)
Nona & Me by Clare Atkins (Teen audio)
Cold by Mariko Tamaki (Teen)