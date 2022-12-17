Farmland values continue to rise in Iowa

Cook, Nathan M [CARD]

 Cook, Nathan M [CARD]

AMES – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is again higher this year than at any point since Iowa State University began surveying values in 1941. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022 average value surpasses the previous inflation-adjusted record value set in 2013 for the first time.

Tags

Trending Food Videos