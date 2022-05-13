Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. released an audit report on the Atlantic Community School District in Atlantic.
Financial Highlights:
The District’s revenues totaled $22,889,891 for the year ended June 30,2021,a 4.80% increase from the prior year.Expenses for the District operations for the year ended June 30,2021 totaled $20,505,332,a 5.57% increase from the prior year. The increase in revenues is primarily due to an increase in operating grants, contributions and restricted interest revenue and the increase in expenses is due to increases in instruction expenses incurred during the year.
Audit Findings:
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. reported one finding found on pages 69-71 of this report. The finding addresses an issue with supplementary weighting. Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. provided the District with recommendations to address this finding.
The finding discussed above was not repeated from the prior year. The Community School District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Community School District’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.aov/audit-reports.