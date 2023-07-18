ADAIR - Responders were called out to a fiery crash late Monday afternoon, when a vehicle coming off Interstate 80 struck a gas pump at Casey’s in Adair, caught on fire along and the fire spread to a second vehicle. The accident resulted in injuries to the driver, and temporarily closed fuel pumps at the Casey’s station, according to the Adair Fire Chief, Matt Richter.
Richter said a vehicle coming off the Interstate lost control, running into the gas pump and catching on fire. The gas pump was knocked off its base by the accident, and a nearby vehicle also caught fire.
The Casey's manager said an employee was able to hit an emergency shut off button in the store to cut off the gas, preventing an explosion. No employees were injured and damage to the pumps was being done on Tuesday, and was expected to be completed by the end of the day.
Adair Fire and Rescue responded to the accident, with Casey Fire providing assistance at the scene. Adair Police, Iowa DOT and other agencies were also on hand to assist; Anita Fire was called out as well, but then were told to disregard. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.
The driver of the first vehicle was transported to the Adair County Memorial Hospital in Greenfield via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was able to exit his vehicle from the passenger side and wasn't injured.
Richter said fires like this one weren't common, but the department did have to respond to a fire after a semi struck a pump at another gas station about three years ago, and while the crash and fire on Monday were scary, it was good practice for such an emergency.