AMES – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach farm management team will hold its annual Pro-Ag Outlook and Management program via five webinars, scheduled for Nov. 1-5.
The goal of the program is to provide agribusiness leaders a concise evaluation of current market conditions, opportunities and challenges, and expected trends in crop and livestock income potential and management considerations heading into a new year.
Producers will hear about the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 impact on farm markets, and what might lie ahead as the U.S. and the world continue to recover.
“We’re still recovering and trying to move forward from the COVID crisis,” said Chad Hart, professor in economics and extension grain markets specialist at Iowa State. “Whether it’s crop and livestock prices, supply chain disruptions or changes in land values and agricultural investments, producers have a lot on their mind right now.”
Speakers include ISU Extension and Outreach specialists Chad Hart; Alejandro Plastina, associate professor in economics and extension economist; Lee Schulz, associate professor in economics and livestock economist; Bobby Martens, associate professor and ag supply chain specialist; and Wendong Zhang, associate professor in economics and extension economist.
This program takes an in-depth look into the outlook for agriculture in 2022 and provides an opportunity to discuss the current Iowa economic situation with university experts.
Seminars dates and speakers
Monday, Nov. 1. Chad Hart discusses crop markets and prices beyond 2021.
Tuesday, Nov. 2. Bobby Martens discusses supply chain disruptions — short and long-term consequences on agriculture.
Wednesday, Nov. 3. Alejandro Plastina discusses short and long-term views on voluntary ag carbon markets.
Thursday, Nov. 4. Wendong Zhang discusses farmland values and U.S.-China agricultural trade.
Friday, Nov. 5. Lee Schulz discusses livestock outlook and profit potential for beef, pork and other Iowa industries.
All webinars will be moderated by Ann Johanns, education extension specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. She can be reached at aholste@iastate.edu or 515-337-2766.
Registration for the whole series is $20 per email address and includes access to five live programs and archived recordings of each session. Viewing of the live and recorded programs is through a web browser and no additional software downloads are needed.
Only paid registrants will have access to the webinar recordings following the live events. Initial questions for the presenters can be sent to agdm@iastate.edu.