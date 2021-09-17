DES MOINES - Abree Belcher of Blakesburg took home the Grand Champion Female title at the 2021 Iowa State Fair Maine-Anjou Show, but area residents from Audubon, Manning and Elk Horn also were honored. CEO Cattle Company of Nevada received Reserve Grand Champion Female and Champion Iowa Female.
Complete results below:
MT Junior Bull Calf -- Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2021
1) Jim Opperman, Manning, Oppermans Mr Jazz114, 1/10/2021, 521404
Winter Bull Calf -- Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2020
1) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Hank072H ET, 11/1/2020, 521418
MA Junior Heifer Calf -- January 2021
1) Jim Opperman, Manning, Oppermans Sarahs Jennifer, 1/6/2021, 521426
MT Junior Heifer Calf -- Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2021
2) Aaron Allen, Elk Horn, AUDREY, 2/5/2021, 520666
Winter Heifer Calf -- Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2020
1) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Harper Rae 084H, 12/22/2020, 520403
Spring Yearling Heifer -- March 2020
1) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Heidi Jo 028H, 3/7/2020, 517023
Late Senior Yearling Heifer -- Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2019
1) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Miss Gia 974G, 12/26/2019, 514050
Breeder Groups
Produce of Dam
2) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon
Best Four Head
4) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon
Champion) Hansen Show Cattle, Hornick, Nothing Better
Champion & Reserve Senior Bull Calf
Champion) Koos Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Hank072H ET
Champion & Reserve Senior Heifer
Champion) Koos Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Miss Gia 974G
