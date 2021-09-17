DES MOINES - Abree Belcher of Blakesburg took home the Grand Champion Female title at the 2021 Iowa State Fair Maine-Anjou Show, but area residents from Audubon, Manning and Elk Horn also were honored. CEO Cattle Company of Nevada received Reserve Grand Champion Female and Champion Iowa Female.

Complete results below:

MT Junior Bull Calf -- Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2021

1) Jim Opperman, Manning, Oppermans Mr Jazz114, 1/10/2021, 521404

Winter Bull Calf -- Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2020

1) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Hank072H ET, 11/1/2020, 521418

MA Junior Heifer Calf -- January 2021

1) Jim Opperman, Manning, Oppermans Sarahs Jennifer, 1/6/2021, 521426

MT Junior Heifer Calf -- Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2021

2) Aaron Allen, Elk Horn, AUDREY, 2/5/2021, 520666

Winter Heifer Calf -- Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2020

1) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Harper Rae 084H, 12/22/2020, 520403

Spring Yearling Heifer -- March 2020

1) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Heidi Jo 028H, 3/7/2020, 517023

Late Senior Yearling Heifer -- Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2019

1) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Miss Gia 974G, 12/26/2019, 514050

Breeder Groups

Produce of Dam

2) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon

Best Four Head

4) Koo's Kattle Kompany, Audubon

Champion) Hansen Show Cattle, Hornick, Nothing Better

Champion & Reserve Senior Bull Calf

Champion) Koos Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Hank072H ET

Champion & Reserve Senior Heifer

Champion) Koos Kattle Kompany, Audubon, KKKG Miss Gia 974G

