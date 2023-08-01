Arrests
On July 27, Mark Butler 58 of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested for forgery. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 28, Megan Majers, 27, of Atlantic was arrested on a Cass County warrant for gathering where controlled substances are used. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
Brett Pryor, 33, of Atlantic was arrested for violation of probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 30, Alejandro Torres, 31 of Horizon City, Texas, for domestic abuse simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.