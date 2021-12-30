CASS COUNTY — Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, from Merced, Calif., on his way to kill individuals on his “hit list,” including President Joe Biden, medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, former President Barack Obama and others, was arrested after a traffic stop in Cass County along Interstate 80 on Dec. 21 by a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s office.
Xiong was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, and had loaded magazines, boxes of armor, body armor, Secret Service Agent Justin Larson wrote in a criminal complaint. Xiong said he was on his way to Washington D.C. and the White House to kill people in positions of power.
Xiong had been driving from his home near Sacramento, Calif., since Dec. 18 “with the intention of driving straight to the White House ... to kill persons in power,” said Larson.
Xiong’s “hit list” of public figures he intended to kill included Biden, Fauci, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Mark Zuckerberg.
“He added that if released from custody, he would immediately resume traveling to the White House ... and ‘do whatever it takes’ to complete his plan,” the complaint said. He also stated that “he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons in the White House.”
He was charged with making threats against a former U.S. president.