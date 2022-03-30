Atlantic Police
On March 26, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Rowland, 31, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for probation violation. Rowland was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On March 27, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Jones, 30, of Council Bluffs, on the charge of OWI first offense. Jones was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On March 28, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Noah Meinders, 21, of Atlantic, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Meinders was taken to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On March 29, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Malloy, 24, of Walnut, on the charge of providing false identification to law enforcement. Malloy was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his initial appearance.
On March 29, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Noel Dominguez, 31, of Council Bluffs, on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dominguez was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her initial appearance.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.