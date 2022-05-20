AUDUBON – The Audubon Community School Board approved a number of amendments to the budget during this week’s board meeting.
A public hearing on the amendments was held at the beginning of the board meeting with no public comments, written or in person, were presented.
Business Office Manager Natalie Lange said they needed to amend the budget in three of four categories, one section was instruction and total support services. She said, “when we published the budget in april of 2021 we had no idea how much (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) ESSER money we were going to get.” Another section was related to a bond, and she explained that when the budget was passed the bond vote had not been passed yet, and they weren’t sure of how much it would be for.
Superintendent Eric Trager said the amendments were related to unanticipated things that had come up during the year, and would not impact property taxes, because they are offset with federal funding revenue.
Lange said, “A little bit of it is inflation as well, and I would like to get the budget amended so they don’t have issues with the audit,” going forward.
The board voted to approve amending the budget.
The Board also approved the addition of a Freshman Volleyball Coaching Position, due to increased interest in the sport. Trager said 33 girls have expressed interest in participating in volleyball this coming school year.