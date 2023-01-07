ATLANTIC — Nicholas Gene Paulsen, of Atlantic, has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; one count of holding a gathering where controlled substances were used; one count of keeping a premise or vehicle for controlled substance violations; four counts of child endangerment and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
On the Docket: Atlantic Man Charged with Drugs, Child Endangerment
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
