ATLANTIC — Nicholas Gene Paulsen, of Atlantic, has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; one count of holding a gathering where controlled substances were used; one count of keeping a premise or vehicle for controlled substance violations; four counts of child endangerment and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

