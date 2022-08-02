Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 26, Adair Police arrested Kimberly Ileen Bloom, 38, of Corning, for interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance. Bloom was held on $3,000 cash or surety.
On July 27, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Raymond Scott Davis, 41 of Creston, for fail to appear- citation. Davis was held on no bond, then the charge was dismissed at his initial appearance and released.
On July 28, Adair Police arrested Darnell De Marcus Martin, 24, of Fort Dodge, for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Martin was held on $1,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On July 28, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested John Leroy Pace, Jr., 51, of Creston, for two counts of driving while barred, possession of controlled substance- marijuana first and eluding. Pace was held on $4,000 cash or surety.
On July 29, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff Office held Joshua Kunce, 33, of Yale, Matthew 42, of Casey, Willian Austin Golly, 23, of Des Moines for Guthrie County to free up space in their jail during River Ruckus. There were no Adair County charges.
On July 29, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff Office arrested Joe Alan Robertson, 42, of Greenfield, due to an arrest warrant. Robertson was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On July 30, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff arrested Joe Thomas Jackson, 21, of Creston, for OWI, first offense. Jackson was held cited and released.
On July 30, Adair Police arrested Tad Robert Haskins, 36, of Atlantic, for OWI, first offense. Haskins was held on $1,000 cash or surety.