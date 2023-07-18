Atlantic Police
Arrests
On June 30, Atlantic Police arrested Theodore Hansen, 43 of Brayton, for operating while under the influence, He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 5, Atlantic Police arrested Billy Tenson, 27 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 7, Atlantic Police arrested Shea Young, 34 of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 7, Atlantic Police arrested Anthony Hernandez, 47, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 11, Atlantic Police arrested Jeremy Waltz, 43, of Atlantic, for criminal mischief second degree. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 13, Atlantic Police arrested Fancisco Salazar, 25, of West Point, Neb., for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 13, Atlantic Police arrested Amanda Bashor, 47, of Atlantic, for harassment second degree. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On July 17, Atlantic Police arrested Tate Conyers, 18, of Atlantic, on a Cass County warrant for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.