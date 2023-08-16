Area Police Reports

Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Aug. 12, Atlantic Police arrested KR Takauo, 27, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug, 14, Atlantic Police arrested Janet Lescaud, 25, of George, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Aug. 15, Atlantic Police arrested Arson Achibin, 34, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.