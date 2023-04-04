Two juveniles charged following school threat
ATLANTIC – A 13-year-old and a 12-year-old were each charged with threats of terrorism following reports of threats to the Atlantic School, Atlantic Police Department said in a release.
On April 2, Atlantic Police officers received a report of a text message sent out “making a threat of harm at an Atlantic Community School building on April 3.” On April 3, officers received another report of the same threat on a social media page. Both were investigated, and the text message threat was not credible. Officers determined staff and students were not in danger due to either threat, and could attend school on Monday.
However, officers determined due to the seriousness of both threats and disruptions to the school and learning environment both juveniles were taken into custody, charged with threats of terrorism and transported to a juvenile detention center.
School officials sent a letter to parents and staff on April 2 saying some students had received a text message that said “tell everyone to watch out tomorrow I’m going to come and shoot up the school at exactly 8:30 am see you then.”
The letter said the text was investigated by law enforcement, and said, “After a full investigation, it was deemed non-credible so we are confident that at no time (on Monday) staff or students’ safety will be in jeopardy. After working and talking with local law enforcement departments, we feel that having a police presence in the morning at our buildings is a good cautionary measure. We will begin school on time.”
Atlantic Police Department officers were assisted by deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and officials from Iowa Governor's School Safety Bureau, and also worked with officials from the Atlantic School Department.