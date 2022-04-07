An Atlantic man was charged with attempted murder and willful injury on Thursday following an investigation after a 911 call for a stab wound on April 4.
Michael Gehling of Atlantic was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted murder (Class B Felony) and willful injury-causing serious injury (Class C Felony).
Staff at the Cass County Communications Center received a 911 call at 12:03 a.m. from a local residence requesting medical attention for a male subject that had a stab wound. Through investigation, officers discovered the incident occurred in the vicinity of Sixth and Pine Streets in Atlantic. The victim was transported to the Cass County Medical Hospital and was later transported to UNMC hospital in Omaha, Neb. with serious injuries.
No other details are being released.
The Atlantic Police Department was assisted by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Cass County Sheriff's Office.