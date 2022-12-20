Audubon County Sheriff
Arrest
Rodney Nichols, 56 of Gray, was arrested for Trafficking in Stolen Weapons-1st on Aug. 3. He was released on his own recognizance the following day and charges have been dismissed.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Dec. 16, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caleb Fulk, 19, of Atlantic, on several Cass County warrants. Fulk was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Dec. 12, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Rasmussen, 41, of Anita, for OWI first offense. Rasmussen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Dec. 11, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Asmus, 22, of Audubon, for driving while barred. Asmus was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Dec. 9, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Klindt, 54, of Griswold, on a warrant for theft second segree. Klindt was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Dec. 9, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mikenda Ifraim, 27, of Atlantic, on a warrant for failure to appear. Ifraim was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond.
Accidents
On Dec. 8, at approximately 6:56 a.m., deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Main Street and Locust Street in Anita for a two-vehicle accident. On arrival, deputies found that a 2003 Jeep Liberty, being operated by Taylor Montgomery of Atlantic, was traveling West on Main Street / Highway 148. At this same time, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by Cody Zimmerman of Adair, was attempting to travel North across Main Street / Highway 148 from a private business driveway. The front of the Jeep Liberty struck the rear passenger side of the Chevrolet Silverado. The Jeep sustained an approximated $10,000 and the Chevrolet sustained an additional $10,000 of estimated damage. The operator of the Jeep reported possible injuries, but did not require medical attention at the scene.
On Dec. 18, at approximately 10:10 a.m., first responders were called to the area West of the intersection of Durango Road and Edgewood Road, on Edgewood Road, for a single vehicle rollover accident. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by Michael Anderson, of Cumberland, was pulling over to the side of the roadway. During this, the operator pulled over too far and the remaining shoulder of the gravel roadway gave out, causing the pickup to roll into the ditch. Due to the steep angle of the ditch, the vehicle became stuck. The operator of the vehicle sustained back injuries and because of this, along with the vehicle being stuck in the ditch, the cab of the vehicle had to be removed for extraction. The operator was transported via EMS for medical treatment then later flown to a secondary hospital for emergent care. There was one passenger within the vehicle whom did not report any injury.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Dec. 19, Atlantic Police arrested KR Takauo, 26 of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec.18, Atlantic Police arrested Jesus Gomez, 25 of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 17, Atlantic Police arrested Levi Stice, 32 of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault and public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 16, Atlantic Police arrested Leroy Keith, 35 of Des Moines, for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug stamp. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 12, Atlantic Police arrested Redme Eas, 24 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 8, Atlantic Police arrested G Love Kovac, 27 of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault first. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 7, Atlantic Police arrested Dylan Troyer, 22 of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 4, Atlantic Police arrested Atty Emanuel, 22 of Atlantic, for assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 4, Atlantic Police arrested Ansan Ichita, 22, of Atlantic,for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 4, Atlantic Police arrested Weneity Seker, 26, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault first. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 29, Atlantic Police arrested Benser Mark, 28, of Atlantic, for violation of no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Bermackson Ress, 20, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 25, Atlantic Police arrested Binte Binios, 51 of Atlantic, for Operating While Under the Influence, Driving While License is Barred and Open Container. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 25, Atlantic Police arrested Benser Mark, 28, of Atlantic, for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 20, Atlantic Police arrested Sergio Ramos Almanza, 25, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence second, He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 18, Atlantic Police arrested Masaichy Kovac, 54, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 18, Atlantic Police arrested Melissa Beyerink, 56, of Lytton, for theft fourth degree. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Nov. 18, Atlantic Police arrested Casey Kirchner, 35 of Rockwell City, for theft fourth degree. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Nov. 13, Atlantic Police arrested Robert Warner, 30, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence second, driving while license denied or revoked and interference with official acts. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Turned into authorities
On Nov. 22, Daniel Christensen, 49, of Atlantic, turned himself into authorities on a Cass Count Warrant for Failure to Appear. He was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Cited
On Nov. 22, Atlantic Police cited Zane Brownsberger, 18 of Lewis, for possession of controlled substance (marijuana). Brownsberger was cited into court and released,
Adair County Sheriff
Arrest
On Dec. 12, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Nicholas Dave Allen, 60, of Des Moines, due to an arrest warrant. Allen was held on $2,000 cash only.
On Dec. 15, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Dustin Brian Benge, 40, of Greenfield, for driver license denied/revoked- OWI. Benge was held on$1,000 cash or surety.