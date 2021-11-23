Adair County Sheriff
Multiple charge arrest
On Nov. 11, Iowa State Patrol troopers arrested Jonathon David Schwarte, 20, of Oakland of OWI, first offense and possession of alcohol under age, first offense. Schwarte was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
Domestic assault arrest
On Nov. 19, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnathon Scott Clarke, 18 of Fontanelle for domestic assault-bodily injury. Clarke was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
Multiple charge arrest
On Nov. 20, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zakary Arthur Titus, 27, of Creston, for driving while barred, eluding-speed 25 over limit, and three outside warrants. Titus was held on $7,000 cash or surety on the Adair County charges and no bond on the three Union County warrants.
Held for other agency
On Nov. 20, Iowa State Patrol troopers arrested Jose Hugo Chavira-Alvarez, 38, of Urbandale, to hold for another agency. Chavira-Alvarez was held on no bond on a Colorado warrant.
OWI arrest
On Nov. 20, Iowa State Patrol troopers arrested Jose Maas-Bueno, 42, of Glendale Heights, Ill., for OWI, first offense. Maas-Bueno was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
Stolen vehicles
On Saturday, Nov. 13 at approximately 10:48 a.m., officials from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a Ford F-150 pickup having been recently stolen from a rural residence southeast of Orient.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., an Adair County Deputy ran the vehicle identification number (VIN) of a Dodge pickup that was in a roadside ditch, east of Zion. The check of the VIN indicated that the Dodge pickup had been reported as stolen to the West Des Moines Police Department the day prior.
At approximately 3:47 p.m., while still on scene with the stolen Dodge pickup, the Deputy observed the stolen Ford pickup drive by. The deputy activated his emergency lights, but the driver of the stolen Ford failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled south into Union County, lasting approximately 15 minutes before the driver of the stolen F-150 fled on foot.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa DNR and the Iowa State Patrol assisted in the search. A call from a concerned citizen led to the suspect being located approximately one mile from the location where he originally fled on foot.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 27 year old Wyatt Schamp of Creston,. Schamp was charged with possessing both the stolen Dodge and the stolen Ford pickups.