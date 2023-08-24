Staff at the Cass County Sheriff's Office is looking for information related to an assault that occurred on July 30 on the side of the road on Olive Street, south of I-80.
According to a post on the Cass County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the assailant was described as a larger statured male with short hair and beard; red with some gray mixed in. The male was reported to have been driving a pickup truck, possibly white in color, and a second person was accompanying the assailant. It was reported that the male pulled to the side of the road, approached a vehicle, struck the victim through window, pulled the victim out, and continued to assault the victim.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident should contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 712-243-2206.