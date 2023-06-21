Area Police Reports

Atlantic Police
Arrests
On June 15, Atlantic Police arrested Amanda Bashor, 46, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct and harassment second degree. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On June 17, Atlantic Police arrested Sam Sinatro, 19, of Atlantic, for public intoxication and possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 18, Atlantic Police arrested Mym Attan, 21, of Storm Lake, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 18, Atlantic Police arrested Sitson Sapong, 21, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 18, Atlantic Police arrested Noel Marleyang, 34 of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 20, Atlantic Police arrested Ansan Ichita, 22 of Atlantic, for violation of a no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.