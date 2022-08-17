Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Aug. 12, deputies from the the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Wright, 32, of Atlantic, for OWI second offense. Wright was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Aug. 14, deputies from the the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor Christensen, 29, of Red Oak, for OWI first offense. Christensen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
On Aug. 14, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Jamison, 61, of Atlantic, for OWI second offense. Jamison was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Aug. 16, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Keoppel, 52, of Adair, on warrants for sexual assault. Keoppel was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Accident
On Aug. 12, at approximately 10:45 a.m, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 800 Maple Street, Anita, IA 50020 for a 2 vehicle accident. The investigation concluded that a 2003 Suzuki XL7 being operated by Robbie Metheny, of Anita, was backing out of a driveway while a 2011 Dodge Caravan being operated by Kelsey Frazier, of Ames, was operating South on Maple Street. The 2003 Suzuki failed to yield the right of way while backing and the vehicles struck one another on Maple Street. The 2011 Dodge Caravan sustained an approximated $5,500 worth of damage while the 2003 Suzuki sustained an approximated $1,500 worth of damage. No injuries were reported during this accident.
Harlan Police
Arrests
On Aug. 11, Harlan Police arrested Brett Jay Crippen, 33, of Harlan, arrested following a traffic stop. Crippen was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended.
On Aug. 14, Harlan Police arrested Winston Joseph Leal, 30, Harlan, following a call for service. Leal was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Accident
On Aug. 6, Harlan Police investigated an accident at Seventh and Willow Streets. Upon arrival, officers saw there was a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Becky Rold of Harland, parked parallel along Sixth Street, a short distance away from a mailbox that had been struck by the Jeep. After speaking with the driver, she explained she was delivering mail and hit the mailbox.
On Aug. 8, Harlan Police investigated an accident at Seventh and Market Streets. Michael Cooper of Persia, driving a Javelin 7479-8, was traveling west on Seventh Street. Jill Rudy of Atlantic, driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado, was entering the roadway from a stop sign to travel south on Market Street. Cooper’s vehicle struck Rudy’s vehicle, causing functional damage to both vehicles.
On Aug. 11, Harlan Police investigated an accident at Ninth and Pine Streets. Tela Schwery of Panama, driving a 2010 Mercury Milan, was north bound on Ninth street and was stopped at the intersection of Pine Street. She proceeded into the intersection and struck the driver side of a 2016 Nissan Maxima, driven by Susan Jensen of Harlan, which was west bound on Pine Street. This caused damage to both units in those areas.
