Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 21, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Kopp, 29, of Anita, for Domestic Assault 1st Offense. Kopp was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on bond.
On March 19, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Wiig, 43, of Council Bluffs, for OWI first offense. Wiig was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On March 16, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donovan Bruning, 28, of Griswold, for driving while barred. Bruning was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on bond.
On March 16 deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Bruning, 27, of Griswold, for driving while barred. Bruning was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on bond.
Turned into authorities
On March 22, Dylan Thomas, 20, of Atlantic, turned himself in to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for sexual abuse third degree. He was booked and held.
Accidents
On March 18, deputies from the Cass County Sheriffs Office responded to a two vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near mile marker 64 West bound. A 2017 Freightliner being operated by Tyrone Williams, of Norfolk, Va. collided with a 2013 Freightliner being operated by Wisnal Michel of Sunrise, Fla. Both units were traveling West at the time of the collision. Due to the collision, Michel’s vehicle ended up in the North ditch, facing West, on it’s side. This vehicle sustained an approximated $40,000 worth of damage. Zero to minor damage was estimated on Williams’ vehicle. All parties involved denied medical attention with only minor injuries.
On March 17, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection Highway 83 and Gary Rd. A 2017 Dodge Ram being operated by Christopher Ullerick, of Wiota, was traveling North and preparing to turn East onto Gary Road. A 1989 Oldsmobile being operated by James Johnson, of Atlantic, was also traveling North behind Ullerick. As Ullerick was turning East onto Gary Road, Johnson’s vehicle struck Ullerick’s vehicle on the passenger side. Both vehicles sustained an approximated damage amount of $5,000, each. No injuries were reported during this accident.