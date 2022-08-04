On Aug. 2, officials at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the animal abuse, cruelty and killing of two dogs in the area of rural Cumberland. These two dogs had been missing since July 27, and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. The rear legs of the dogs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head. Deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has investigated and will continue to investigate any information that comes to our office pertaining to this incident. Individuals who have any information regarding the case should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 712-243-2206.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Two Atlantic men charged in theft of firearms
- Time for a change
- Fair Royalty Crowned
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- On The Docket: Trial date set for Chiropractor accused of sexual abuse
- On The Docket: Duranceau pleads guilty to assault
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- On The Docket: Two Arrested in Harlan over the Weekend
- York, Pellett awarded Special Historical Category awards
- A time of transition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.