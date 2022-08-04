On Aug. 2, officials at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the animal abuse, cruelty and killing of two dogs in the area of rural Cumberland. These two dogs had been missing since July 27, and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. The rear legs of the dogs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head. Deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has investigated and will continue to investigate any information that comes to our office pertaining to this incident. Individuals who have any information regarding the case should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 712-243-2206.

