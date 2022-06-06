Adair County Sheriff
Arrest
On May 29, Adair Police arrested Gildardo Garcia Sotelo, 42, of Clive for OWI, first offense. Garcia Sotelo was held $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 30, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Geoffery Laverne McBurney, 35, of Des Moines for driving while barred. McBurney was held $2,000 cash or surety.
On May 30, Stuart Police arrested Eric Waye Whitting, 48, of Stuart, for driving while barred. Whitting was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On May 30, Adair Police arrested Clinton A. Anders, 43, of Chicago, Ill. for theft second degree. Anders was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On May 30, Adair Police arrested Drew Darin Steckelberg, 22, of Adair for domestic assault-bodily injury. Steckelberg was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 30, Adair Police arrested Samantha J Zoucha, 35, of Bellevue, Neb. for domestic assault-bodily injury. Zoucha was released on her own recognizance.
On June 2, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremiah Lee David Parcher, 45, of Creston, due to three outside warrants. Parcher was transferred directly to meet with Union County.
On June 2, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Mike Ray Crumm, 33, of Omaha, Neb. for eluding and driving under suspension. Crumm was held $1,000 cash only.
On June 3, Stuart Police arrested Clinton Lewis Casteel Jr., 44, of Stuart, for assault-displaying a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug tax stamp violations and drug traffic meth. Casteel was held on $25,000 cash or surety.