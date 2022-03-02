ATLANTIC – An Atlantic man facing an attempted murder charge plead guilty to a lesser charge, willful injury, on Monday, according to Iowa Courts Online.
Richard Doss pled guilty to willful injury, a Class C Felony, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The attempted murder charge is Class B Felony. Doss was expected to go to trial on March 22.
According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the incident came to light on Dec. 5 when officers at Atlantic Police Department were notified a male stabbing victim arrived at the emergency room at Cass Health at 11:51 p.m. Law enforcement discovered the incident occurred at apartment 26B of the Walnut Hills Terrace Apartments, located at 1300 E 10th St. The victim was flown to UNMC hospital in Omaha, Neb. with serious injuries. Doss was taken into custody and charged the next day.
Cass County Attorney Vanessa Strazdas said one reason for the plea deal was because of further actions taken by Doss.
“I thought it might be hard to convince a jury that it would be attempted murder when the defendant actually drove the victim to the hospital,” Strazdas said. “So if he was really trying to kill him, why would he have made sure he got emergency medical care?”