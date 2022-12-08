Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Dec. 5. deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Martens, 58, of Lewis, on the charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Martens was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Dec. 4, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Haag, 23, of Cumberland, for driving while revoked. Haag was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On Dec. 3, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Eblen, 44, of Cumberland, for criminal mischief second, trespassing and harassment third degree. Eblen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Nov. 30, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zeth Petersen, 26, of Audubon, on a warrant for theft fourth degree. Petersen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Nov. 30, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan Thomas, 20, of Atlantic, on a warrant for violation of probation. Thomas was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Nov. 30, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marshall Fischer, 33, of Atlantic, on warrants for failure to appear and driving while barred. Fischer was taken to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Nov. 28, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Barrett Driskill, 37, of Des Moines, on a warrant for failure to appear. Driskill was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Nov. 27, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Perry Dooley, 38, of Des Moines, on warrants for forgery, theft second and burglary. Dooley was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Nov. 25, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maycee Shaner, 21, of Avoca, on a warrant for OWI first offense. Shaner was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond.
On Nov. 24, depuies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jessica Craddock, 44, of Shelsberg, on charges of theft first, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Craddock was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
Turned into authorities
On Nov. 30, Sherri Young, 40, of Griswold, turned turned herself in to the Cass County Jail on the following charges: eluding, OWI first offense, domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault – first offense, reckless driving, failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident. Young was booked and held.