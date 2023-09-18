Area Police Reports

Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Sept. 13, Atlantic Police arrested Jeptha Vestal, 49 of Atlantic on for harassment first degree. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 14, Atlantic Police arrested Brenda Zimmerman, 50 of Atlantic on a Cass County Warrant for dependent adult abuse. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Sept. 14, Atlantic Police arrested Felix Valiente Genis, 34 of Atlantic for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 16, Atlantic Polie arrested Brady Fulk, 21 of Atlantic on a Cass County Warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Sept. 11, Adair Police arrested Jordan Pierce Osberg, 32, of St. Paul, Minn. for drug tax stamp violation and controlled substance violation. Osberg was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On Sept. 13, Stuart Police arrested Amanda Marie Comly, 36, of Stuart, for assault with bodily injury. Comly was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On Sept. 14, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Wendi Nicole Wright, 42, of Stuart, due to an arrest warrant. Wright was held on $1,000 cash only.
On Sept. 15, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Elmer Lee Donaldson III, 55, of Des Moines, for drive license denied/revoked-OWI. Donaldson was held $1,000 cash or surety.
On Sept 16, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Kamron David Polk, 29, of Oakwood, Ohio, for possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, first. Polk was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On Sept. 16, Stuart Police arrested Amanda Marie Comley, 36, of Stuart for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Comly was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Sept. 15, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Najaee Harrell, 23, of Indianapolis, Ind. and Christian Long, 21, of Pearland Texas, on warrants for theft first degree and burglary third degree. Harrell and Long were picked up and transported to the Cass County Jail where they were booked and held.
On Sept. 14, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Confere Sr., 23, of Harlan, on a warrant for violation of probation. Confere Sr. was picked up and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Sept. 11, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Diedra Nelson, 30, of Griswold, on the charges of domestic abuse assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nelson was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
On Sept. 7, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Jones, 32, of Des Moines, on a warrant for failure to appear. Jones was picked up and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later transfer.
On Sept. 6, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zane Brownsberger, 18, of Lewis, on a narcotics violation charge. Brownsberger was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Sept. 6, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate Conyers, 18, of Atlantic, on a warrant for violation of probation. Conyers was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.