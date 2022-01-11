LEWIS - Kadin Schoenfeld, 22, of Lewis, was charged following a chase that occurred on Jan. 3 around midnight, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s office.
At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 3, a Cass County Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a full sized pickup for a traffic violation near the intersection of Bayard Street and Dunbar Road in Lorah. This pickup and operator failed to yield or pull over for the deputy and continued to operate in an attempt to elude law enforcement. The pickup drove on several county gravel roads and ended up traveling South on Olive Street, eventually entering Atlantic at speeds nearing 90 mph. The vehicle was identified as a Ford extended cab pickup with no license plates. This Ford continued south through Atlantic on Olive St at speeds upwards of 80 mph. The pursuit continued traveling south and west of Atlantic on several county roadways. At approximately 12:42 a.m., the vehicle was located at a residence on Yankton Road, unoccupied. Deputies were not able to find the operator at this time.
Through subsequent investigation at the scene and within the following day, deputies determined the operator to be Schoenfeld. He was charged with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, reckless driving, eluding – speed over 25 over limit, false report to public entity and numerous traffic citations.
A warrant was requested for the criminal charges and on Jan. 8, Schoenfeld was arrested without incident. The Cass County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Atlantic Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Audubon County Sheriff’s Office.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.